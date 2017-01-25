Madhavan plays encounter specialist

Madhavan, who is playing one of the two protagonists (the other one is Vijay Sethupathi) in Vikram Vedha, is said to be playing an encounter specialist cop.

“I do not eat after 6PM and and ensure to keep at least five and half hour gap between two meals to achieve this new look”, said Madhavan

“I am the Vedhalam and Madhavan is Vikram. He plays a police officer while I play a gangster,” said Vijay Sethupathi recently who features salt and pepper look in this flick.

Madhavan shared the monochrome first look picture on his social media page which has him standing in the rain while pointing a loaded gun presumably at his arch-nemesis played by Vijay Sethupathi.

The first look of Vijay Sethupathi as a gangster from north Chennai was also unveiled. Unlike Maddy’s character picture, this one has Vijay on the receiving end of the gun.

Produced by Shahsikanth, Vikram Vedha is directed by Pushkar-Gayathri.