Madhavan is heartbroken

Madhavan is shocked to know that a sixteen year old teen, who tried to stop a train with a group of Jallikattu protesters was electrocuted and suffered 80% burns.

“I am heart broken … this is not correct -pls pray for-#Logesh he is just 16.Guys pls maintain peace.do this sensibly.#Jallikattu”, he said.

On the protests, he said, ““Simply fantastic .. am awestruck with the passion and the persistence.. TN has glorious days ahead at the hands of these youngsters”.

Meanwhile, Tollywood top star Pawan Kalyan has come out in support of the bull taming sport.

“Ban on ‘Jallikattu’ & ‘Kodipandem’ by Govt of India is an attack on Dravida culture and its integrity; this is how it is being viewed in Dakshin Hindustan,” he said.

He added: “I had observed this ‘deep hurt ‘ in people of ‘Dakshin Bharat’ while I was shooting in Pollachi (Tamilnadu) and during my political interactions in Andhra, about the ban of their respective cultural events in recent times.”

Premam actress Sai Pallavi said, “It’s 9pm N i find women N children still sitting patiently. It’s such a beautiful sight to watch students peacefully protest to protect our culture #nammajallikattu”.