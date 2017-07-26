Lyca bags “Spyder”

Lyca productions , the emerging giants in the Tamil film Industry is fast be coming the vowel of Tamil film Industry. As how it becomes dificult to form a “Word” without a vowel ,Lyca stamps it’s authority in the Tamil film Industry with enviable record of acquiring movies that means a lot to the film loving audience.

With the theatrical rights of “Spyder” the arms of Lyca productions stretch much further. “Spyder” starring Mahesh Babu who has got the entire audience cutting across age, gender and linguistic difference is teaming up with Director A R Murugadass , who had webbed the magic of brilliant screen play and narration to perfection.This combination hold the entire country in expectation mode. With production value that is on par with the best ever made in this country, “Spyder” possess rich amalgamation of cast and crew. Rahul preet singh is paired with Mahesh Babu, while SJ Surya, R J Balaji, Nadhiya, Bharath, Priyadharshini puli konda form the formidable cast list. Santhosh Sivan is back with AR Murugadass to bring rich and realistic visual treat to the audience. With the most dynamic pair in the lead who can set the screen on fire , Harris Jayaraj the music director is expected to add more musical fuel in terms of brilliance in songs and back ground music.Sreekar Prasad mantles the responsibility of editing and action director Peter Hein composed the best ever action sequences that can be termed as international class. Tagore Madhu and N V Prasad produce “Spyder” for L L P . With the best of distribution team that excels in promotional methods on board as “Release Partner” , “Spyder” which hits the screen on September 28th is all set to ignite the festival mood.