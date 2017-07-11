Lord Sri Narasimhar Thiruther at Sri Parthasarathy Temple, Triplicane

Lord Sri Narasmihar , Thiruther Festival at Triplicane took place on 9th July 2017 Sunday morning. Around 5.30 am to 6.30 am auspicious time the processional deity Lord Sri Narasimhar has come to the decorated Thiruther. At 7 am Thiruther took the procession in the four mada streets and reached back by 8.15 am.

Thousands of devotees gathered to pull the Thiruther and to get the blessings of Lord Sri Narasimhar

Tamil Nadu Police Department has taken enough care for the safety of the public and smooth trafic during the Divine procession on the four mada streets.

Excellent arrangements for the same have been made by MIss M Jothilakshmi, . MA, BL. Assistant Commissioner, Jewel Verification. Deputy Commissioner / Executive Officer / Thakkar (Additional Charge )

T Raghavan