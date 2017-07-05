Lord Sri Narasimhar Garuda Seva at Lord Sri Parthasarathy Temple, Triplicane,, Chennai

Lord Sri Narasimhar Garuda Seva took place on 5th July 2017 morning. Gopura Vasal Dharshan at 5.30 am. Followed by procession in the four mada streets. As usual yesal took place in T P Koil Street in very grand manner and all the devotees enjoyed the same.

Large number of devotees gathered to get the blessings of Lord Sri Narasimhar.

Wonderful arrangements for the same have been made by MIss M Jothilakshmi, . MA, BL. Assistant Commissioner, Jewel Verification. Deputy Commissioner / Executive Officer / Thakkar (Additional Charge )

T Raghavan