1.‘LITTLE MISS & MASTER WORLD INDIA 2017’ A NATIONAL LEVEL CONTEST FOR CHILDREN ON BEAUTY AND TALENT IS BEING ORGANISED FOR THE FIRST TIME IN INDIA. AT CHENNAI . THIS IS THE 17th INTERNATIONAL EDITION OF THE WORLD CONTEST AND FIRST TIME INDIA WOULD BE A PART OF SUCH A GRAND ART AND CULTURAL FESTIVAL..

2. IT’S A GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY FOR THE YOUNG KIDS TO REPRESENT INDIA AT AN INTERNATIONAL PAGEANT, SINCE THE WINNERS IN VARIOUS CATEGORIES SHALL BE REPRESENTING INDIA IN THE GRAND FINALE OF LITTLE MISS & MISTER WORLD 2017 AT GREECE FROM 24TO 30 SEPT 2017 AND ALSO IN TOP CHILD MODEL OF PLANET 2017 AT GEORGIA FROM 17 TO 23 SEPT .

3. A PAGEANT FOR CHILDREN HELPS THEM IMPROVE UPON THEIR SELF CONFIDENCE AND SELF ESTEEM BESIDES HELPING THEM IN THEIR PUBLIC SPEAKING, LEADERSHIP AND INTERVIEW SKILLS. LITTLE MISS AND MISTER WORLD INDIA 2017 WILL BRING TOGETHER THE KIDS OF ALL OVER INDIA, WHO WOULD BE REFLECTING THE CULTURE AND TRADITIONS OF INDIA IN ITS TRUEST COLOUR.

4. THE AUDITIONS FOR THE EVENT HAVE BEEN CONDUCTED IN BENGULURU, MUMBAI , VIZAG .

5. THE EVENT IS BEING ORGANISED BY DLAVALENTINA, OWNED BY MRS VALENTINA WHO WAS A WINNER OF THE TITLE ‘MRS ASIA INTERNATIONAL WORLD’ AND NATIONAL DIRECTOR FOR EIGHT INTERNATIONAL PAGEANTS FOR THE KIDS CATEOGARY

6. CHILDREN BETWEEN AGE GROUP 4 TO 17 YEARS, BOTH BOYS AND GIRLS WHO ARE SMART ENOUGH TO REPRESENT INDIA WITH VALID PASSPORT MAY FORWARD THEIR BIODATA ALONG WITH PICTURES TO littleworldindia460@gmail.com OR CONTACT VALENTINA @ 9491399697,09502556720 FOR MORE DETAILS.

The Chennai Auditions was held on 5th and 6th August @ Grand Mall,Velacherry Chennai. Registrations were flooded with more than 500 plus entries. Gunjan Jaiswal,Serial Actor Bharath and Zumba Instructor Sima Jose were the judges who picked the winners based on their Personality and talent. The contestants set the ramp on fire in traditional, party wear and casual clothing followed by Talent round whee they enthralled the audience by their ramp walk,dance moves and singing.

The winners will represent India for the Pagaent Littlt Mr. and Miss World @ Georgia in September.

