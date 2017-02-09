Lessons from Roger Federer

When Roger Federer and Serena Williams won the Australian Open titles, they not only beat younger challengers but also showed their powers had not waned despite injury-enforced breaks.

According to former Indian women’s No.1 Nirupama Sanjeev, “Both (Federer and Serena) proved that when you have the heart, the game and the supreme belief in your own skills, anything is possible. Age is just a number for both of them. Roger’s guile and angles and shot selection make his game such a pleasure to watch.

Mental conditioning coach Badri Narayanan said, “Roger has turned the clock and defied all logic in winning the first Slam of 2017 having been away for close to six months and not being completely match fit. He performed well at the Hopman Cup losing only to Alexander Zverev but still I didn’t feel he had enough matches and I thought he will peak by March. He had a very tough draw and all his opponents had more miles than him and more match-ready.”