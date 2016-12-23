Legal hurdle for Simbu’s next

A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a ban on the release of Simbu’s upcoming film, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan.

A person named Ramesh has alleged that Michael Rayappan, the producer of ‘AAA’ owes Rs.25 lakhs to him and the film should be banned from getting released until his dues are settled.

The Court has ordered Producer Rayappan to file his reply within December 23, 2016.

Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan is an action comedy film written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by S. Michael Rayappan under banner of Global Infotainment.

The film features Silambarasan, Shriya Saran and Tamannaah in the lead roles, while Simbu plays his first triple role. The film has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography handled by Krishnan Vasant and editing done by Ruben.

In February 2016, Adhik Ravichandran revealed that his second directorial venture would star Silambarasan in the lead role, with several members of his crew from Trisha Illana Nayanthara being retained.

He revealed that he would direct the film alongside his commitments with another film titled Virgin Maapillai.