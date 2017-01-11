Leaked stills shock AK-57 team

It seems the team of Ajith Kumar’s 57th movie is upset that a few working stills from the film have already been leaked.

Sources say that a portion of the film is based on the terror attacks happening in European countries and now, the leaked stills have confirmed it.

It is learnt director Siva is extremely upset with the leakage and he is said to have now strictly instructed his team to tighten the security at the shooting spot.

Images of the film’s cameraman Vetri were out on the internet. The cinematographer is seen with a bunch of foreigners with guns in them.

In the meantime, the first look of the film and the title is expected to release by the end of January.

Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, the film also has Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Haasan and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles.

