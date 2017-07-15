Law and order fine in TN, says CM

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said in the assembly that the law and order situation in the state is being maintained well.

He assured the assembly on Friday that steps would be taken to trace those who hurled kerosene-filled bottles at the Teynampet police station.

Responding to opposition leader M K Stalin and Congress legislature party leader K R Ramasamy’s concerns about law and order in a city in which a gang would dare to attack a police station, Palaniswami said, “During monsoon, CCTV cameras are covered with dust. Due to this, the pictures are not clear.”

Pointing to the delay in tracing the perpetrators behind the incident, Stalin questioned whether CCTVs at the Teynampet police station and elsewhere were functioning properly.

Palaniswami said, “Sometimes, the dust from the roads covers the camera. Hence, the visuals are not clear. You are aware that Chennai has been witnessing rainfall for over a week now.”

“Police questioned 12 people,” the chief minister said. “One person matches images recorded by a CCTV camera.”