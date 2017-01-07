Lakshmi Menon opposite Vijay Sethupathi again?

Only recently, Vijay Sethupathi and Lakshmi Menon acted together in Rekka. Now it seems the two will share the screen space once again.

According to sources, Lakshmi Menon who will be paired opposite Sethupathi in the movie to be directed by Panneerselvam of Renigunta fame.

It is further said that the flick has been titled as Karuppan and it is a unique story which offers good scope to both Vijay Sethupathi and Lakshmi.

“Lakshmi has been approached by the makers — she has listened to the story narration, and is said to have been impressed with it. It is likely that she will come on board soon,” sources said.

This apart, Vijay Sethupathi is part of a string of upcoming movies including Aneedhi Kadhaigal, Vikram Vedhal, Mellisai and Idam Porul Eval.