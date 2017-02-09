Lakhs witness consecration of Kanchi Kamakshi Amman temple

In the presence of lakhs of devotees, Sri Jayendra Saraswati and Sri Vijayendra Saraswati of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham performed ‘Ashtabandhana Sahita Maha Kumbhabhishekam’ at the historic Kamakshi temple in Kanchipuram today.

The legend is that Jagadguru Adisankaracharyulu installed Srichakram in front of the deity’s idol at the temple.

The sixth century temple was built by the Pallava rulers. The Goddess in the temple – Kamakshi Devi – is described as the incarnation of both Goddess Lakshmi and Saraswathi.

The Rajagopuram was embellished with gold plates (Swarna Kavachalankarana) on the occasion in addition to the performance of other rituals.

These festivities are a culmination of the renovation works of the grand temple of Kamakshi Devi.

Renovation works of the temple, costing several lakhs of rupees, had been taking place for quite sometime. The pre-consecration rituals began on Monday at 9 am.

Hereditary mirasdars Sthaneekam C R Nataraja Sastri and Sthaneekam C N Ramanatha Sastri, Assistant Commissioner, HR&CE, Ramani, Assistant Director, Health Department, Senthil Kumar, Municipality Engineer, Sekar, took care of various arrangements.