Kovind sweeps prez poll; CM, OPS congratulate

NDA garnered nearly 60 per cent of the votes polled in TN in the Presidential election, that too without even a single BJP representative in the state assembly.

The two warring factions of AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, which pledged support for NDA Presidential candidate, on Thursday congratulated Ram Nath Kovind on his victory in the Presidential election.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said in a letter: “I wish to convey my heartiest congratulations to you on your resounding victory in the election to the post of President of India.”

He added: “I wish to convey to you my own felicitations and also those of the people of Tamil Nadu for a historic tenure in Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

The rebel AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam also congratulated Kovind and said that his services to the country will bring him fame.

Panneerselvam said “with his talent and service we wish Kovind to gain more fame”.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Kovind was on Thursday elected the 14th President of India, securing a massive margin over his United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rival Meira Kumar in a straight fight.