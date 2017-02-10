Kohli makes it big with double century

Virat Kohli continued his super show by scoring a double ton as India went past the 500-mark on the second day of the one-off Test against Bangladesh today.

From a score of 477 for 4 at lunch, the team moved past 500 despite losing the captain for 204 with the score at 495. Kohli’s double ton included 24 fours.

Comeback man Wriddiman Saha, coming off a double century in the recent Irani Trophy, played confidently to move to 27 and put on important runs with Ravichandran Ashwin (15 batting) to take the score to 528 for 5 an hour after lunch.

A double-hundred in Tests might be the fantasy of several batsmen, but this innings from Kohli seemed inevitable.

He arrived 30 minutes before tea on the first day and completed the landmark at the start of the third over after lunch on the second day, swishing left-arm spinner Taijul Isam over cover, the first time he played a lofted shot off a spinner.

In nine Tests at home in the 2004-05 season, Sehwag scored heavily against Australia (299 runs in four Tests), South Africa ( 262 in two) and Pakistan (544 in three) for a total of 1105 runs at 69.06 with four centuries and three fifties. Kohli went past that when he got to 144 with his 19th boundary during the morning session on Friday.