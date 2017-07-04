Kodanadu estate accountant found dead

In yet another death of a person connected with late chief minister Jayalalithaa’s Kodanadu estate, one of its accountants was found hanging in his house near here on Monday, police said.

28-year-old Dinesh Kumar was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in Kothagiri under mysterious circumstances. He was one of the accountants at the Kodanadu estate.

Some months back, a security guard was murdered by a group at the estate.

Subsequently, two men suspected of involvement in the killing of the security guard met with separate road accidents, leading to the death of one of them.

Ooty SP Murali Rambha said that Dinesh Kumar had not gone to office in Kodanadu estate since the past fortnight due to medical reasons.

The body of the computer operator, who used a saree to hang himself, was found by his mother and sister. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Reports said Kumar and some of the other staff in the estate were two days ago discussing the fate of their jobs with the likely change in management of the sprawling estate.