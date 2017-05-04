Kodanadu case: Two more arrested, key accused questioned

Two more persons from Kerala were arrested by police in connection with the break-in and killing of a guard at Kodanadu estate of late chief minister Jayalalithaa.

Justin Joy and Jamshed Ali, allegedly part of the gang members hired for the heist, were picked up from Mallapuram in Kerala.

Meanwhile, police on Wednesday questioned Sayan, a key accused in Kodanadu estate break-in and murder case, days after he was hospitalised after being injured in a road accident in Kerala.

Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police Murali Rambha interrogated Sayan alias Shyam at a private hospital in Nilgiris, where he has been undergoing treatment since April 29.

Police officers, probing the Kodanad murder and burglary, have reportedly been questioning Sayan, about a certain ‘will’ left behind by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and a bunch of property documents kept at the luxury retreat.

Addressing the media outside the hospital in Coimbatore, S Murali, investigating officer in the case, said, “Now Sayan is stable and conscious. We were concentrating on saving his life and he is able to speak slightly now. We are investigating in all dimensions and police are working round the clock. We are collecting scientific and substantial evidence,” he said.