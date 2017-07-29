We know what Dhanush did on his birthday

Dhanush celebrated his birthday on Friday (July 28) in Malaysia, where the actor is busy promoting Velai Illa Pattadhari 2.

He celebrated his big day with director Soundarya Rajinikanth and Bollywood actress Kajol, who plays an important role in the film.

Thanking all for the wishes, the national award winning actor posted on his social media page: “Was so overwhelmed by the love showered by fans in Malaysia.”

He added: “Was so touched when they sang happy birthday for me. Whatta birthday eve.”

From his debut film to his most recent release, the 34-year-old actor has managed to strike a fine balance between straight commercial entertainers and character oriented roles. These roles have also resulted in critical acclaim.

Dhanush, real name Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, was born on July 28, 1983. His father, Kasthuri Raja, is a well-known director and producer in Tamil industry. His brother Selvaraghavan, also a director, is the ones who convinced Dhanush to pursue a career in acting.

Interestingly, Dulquer Salman also shared his birthday with Dhanush on Friday and the OK Kanmani actor was in Chennai yesterday.