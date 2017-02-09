Khushbu slams Sasikala

Khushbu Sundar, who already supported chief minister O Panneerselvam, has come down heavily on AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala.

“My thoughts r wid 131 MLAs who wr literally hijacked in a bus bcoz dey wr trusted..wonder if such MLAs hve any dignity in dem?” the actress, who is the spokesperon of All India Congress Committee, said.

She stated further: “Wat baffles me is wat is d catch point dis woman has on ths MLAs tat dey agree 2 b treated like convicted culprits in a jail??#MONEY/Power?”

Already, Arulnithi said, “Bold speech ops sir …u have been honest to the ppl of tn by letting them know the truth ..”

Dhayanidhi Alagiri said, “didn’t know OPS had it in him.. but well done CM ! he will be dismissed from the AIADMK party anytime.. coming soon..#BoldSpeech.”

Arya said, “Great bold speech by OPS sir at the right time.”