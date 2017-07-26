Kayamkulam Kochunni Press Release

Herewith I forward the press release pertaining to “Kayamkulam Kochunni”

India is a country that is very rich with the folk stories of local heros. Every region has their own choice of folk stories and heros. Director Roshan Andrews who had become a house hold name after the sensational hit “36 Vayathiniley ” is all set to narrate the story of ” Kayamkulam Kochunni’ in screen format. “Nivin Pauly, the most happening hero of the Malayalam film industry is paired opposite

Amala Paul and they come together for “Kayamkulam Kochunni” a Magnus opus film produced in a very grand scale. Kayamkulam kochunni, who’s life story has always been a centre of attraction in Kerela’s history will steal hearts across linguistic borders” says sources from the production. Titled ‘Kayamkulam Kochunni’ , this big budgeted project is to be produced by Mr.Gokulam Gopalan for ‘Sri Gokulam movies’, who delivered the magnumopus ‘Pazhasiraja’ and Kamal Hassan starrer ‘Thoongavanam .Writers duo Bobby-Sanjay have done an extensive research for the script .The shooting of this mega budget project will start from Sepember first week. The movie is also expected to be dubbed in all other South Indian languages.