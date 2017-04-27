Bahubali 2: The Conclusion, is all set to take over the box office

SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali 2 the biggest release of the year and the film will also be releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam,a Kannada and Hindi on tomorrow.

The first part of the movie was a blockbuster and the sequel is expected to be bigger and better. Planned to release over 7000 screens in India and around the world. Prabhas was cast as main lead of the film. Anushka Shetty was cast as the heroine.

Rajamouli’s cousin M. M. Keeravani composed the music and background for the film.

Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar and others playing the mega budget movie.

Why Kattappa killed Baahubali? will come to know tomorrow.