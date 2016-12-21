Karunanidhi likely to be discharged tomorrow

Claiming that there had been a marked improvement in the health condition of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M Karunanidhi, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet, his daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimzohi said that he was expected to be discharged on Thursday.

Karuannidhi, who was admitted to hospital on the night of December 15 was treated with antibiotics and also underwent tracheostomy procedure at Kauvery Hospital, following which his condition improved.

“Since he has undergone a tracheostomy, he is not able to speak. Otherwise, he is doing well,” Kanimozhi said.

Meanwhile, Senthil Thondaman, Chief Minister (in-charge) of Uva province, Sri Lanka, visited Kauvery Hospital in the city and conveyed the wishes of President Sirisena.

Emerging from the hospital, he said, “I conveyed the wishes of Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena for Karunanidhi to recover soon. I also conveyed the prayers of Sri Lankan people.”

Several prominent persons, including PMK founder S Ramadoss, visited Kauvery Hospital to inquire the health conditions of the DMK chief.

Speaking to reporters later, Ramadoss said, “since my good friend Karunanidhi has been hospitalised, I came here and enquired about his health with his son and daughter. They said he is recovering and will return home in a day or two.”