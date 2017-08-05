Karti Chidambaram challenges lookout notice, posts sarcastic tweet

A lookout circular has been issued against Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, to prevent him from leaving the country.

Karti moved Madras High Court on Friday , seeking quashing of the Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against him over a corruption case filed by CBI.

The LOC has been issued by the Foreigner Regional Registration Officer at the Bureau of Immigration under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In his petition, Karti said there was no arrest or non-bailable warrant pending against him, and hence the question of defying the NBW does not arise.

There is no likelihood of the petitioner (Karti) leaving the country to evade trial or arrest since he has already filed a writ petition to quash the FIR registered by the CBI, and the matter is sub judice, the plea said.

Meanwhile, sarcastically reacting to the lookout notice, Karti came out with a tweet, in which he posted a picture of him with his supporters in Karaikudi. He captioned it: “For all those “looking out for me” :)”