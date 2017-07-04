Karthi to rock as cop again

After Siruthai, Karthi is once again playing a tough police officer in Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, directed by Vinoth of Sathuranga Vettai fame.

The makers have said the film’s basic plot is based on true incidents. The project has entered the last stage of shooting.

The first look poster of Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, which was unveiled recently, featured Karthi as a tough cop, where he posed a serious look.

The movie is produced by S.R. Prakashbabu and S.R. Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures. Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh play the lead roles in this movie.

Abhimanyu Singh is playing antagonist and Bose Venkat is playing a supporting role. Cinematographer of this movie is by Maya fame Sathyan Sooriyan, stunts by Dhilip Subbarayan, art department is handled by Singam3 fame Kathir, music is scored by Ghibran and editing is by Shivanandeeswaran.

First leg of the filming commenced in January 2017 at Chennai. Then the crew moved to Jaisalmer for the second leg of the filming. In May 2017, the final schedule was again filmed at Chennai.