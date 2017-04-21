Kamal’s Vishwaroopam 2 revived

Here is a good news for Kamal Haasan fans, for his long pending Vishwaroopam 2 has been revived.

Kamal’s close associate and Thoongavanam director Rajesh M Selva posted on Twitter: “Yes, Vishwaroopam 2 revived..! Post works with the same old crew back in action. Exciting..! #Vishwarooam2 @GhibranOfficial @kunal_rajan.”

He added: “Vishwaroop2 (Hindi) and Vishwaroopam2 (Telugu) dubbing in progress.! It’s gonna be much bigger than Vishwaroopam. #happycrew #Vishwaroopam2.”

Responding to him, music director Ghibran posted: “Thank you @RajeshMSelva @kunal_rajan! Great to be back.”

A spy thriller film, it is being simultaneously made in Tamil and Hindi languages. Written and directed by Kamal Haasan, it is the sequel to Vishwaroopam (2013) and features himself alongside Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah, reprising their roles.

While the first film was set in the United States, Vishwaroopam II is set to take place in India.