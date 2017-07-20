Kamal’s strong reaction to CM: Asks people to e-mail corruption complaints

Hours after chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami hit out at him for leveling corruption charges against the government, Kamal Haasan on Wednesday night took his fight to a higher level, urging his fans and others to send email complaints against corruption to the ministers.

“My younger brother (finance minister) D Jayakumar and (BJP national secretary) H Raja, who challenged me to enter politics, do not know that I have been politics for a long time. I became a politician the moment I raised my voice against Hindi imposition,” said Kamal.

“There are persons who received bribes openly but forgot to discharge their duties… Their intimidation that action would be taken against me for tax evasion evokes laughter and anger at the same time,” he said.

On the ministers seeking evidence from him, he said the people were there to remind them of the corruption.

“You should write to them if you had come across corruption in this government. Dont do that through letters or postcards as they will just tear them. Record them digitally and with dignity,” said he.

He alleged that barring few like him, others in the movie world are keeping silent to the corrupt drama enacted in the name of giving tax exemption certificates.