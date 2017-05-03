Kamal’s patriotic pose

Kamal Haasan unveiled posters from his revived project Viswaroopam 2 on Tuesday night and they featured him along with the national flag.

Soon after he released the posters on his Twitter page, it went viral in the social media.

Earlier in the day, he posted on Twitter: “Happy to anounce: Today 7pm Vishwaroop 2 Hindi first look poster & Vishwaroopam Tamizh Telugu 1st look posters release Exclusively for you.”

It was only recently that the veteran actor had taken over the reins of Viswaroopam 2 (V2). Since then the work on the film is progressing in full swing.

A spy thriller film, it is being simultaneously made in Tamil and Hindi languages. Written and directed by Kamal Haasan, it is the sequel to Vishwaroopam (2013) and features himself alongside Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah, reprising their roles.

While the first film was set in the United States, Vishwaroopam II is set to take place in India.