Kamal talks to CM about police action, approaches PM too

Actor Kamal Haasan has spoken to chief minister O Panneerselvam about the police action on protesters.

“A looming question. When the students were calmly waiting to see what decision the assembly takes , Why preempt with police action ?” he posted on his microblogging page.

He tweeted: “Spoke to the Honrbl.CM of TN. The looming question has been asked of him. He will answer soon. They’re eager to satisfy you. Stay calm.”

He added: “Have informed our Honrbl.PM through the best of my connections. The Honrbl. Justice seekers will have to maintain peace.”

None can take away your rights. Pls. stay calm. The highest office in the country is watching & will talk in your favour soon. Maintain calm, the actor-filmmaker said.

This is a mistake. Aggressive police action on students passive resistance will not bear good results, he added.