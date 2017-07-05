Kamal slams TN govt, director wants ‘Ulaga Nayagan’ as CM

Even as Kamal Haasan has hit out at the Tamil Nadu government’s cinema policy, Alphonse Puthren, the director of Premam, has wanted Kamal to be made a one day Chief Minister for Tamil Nadu.

“If there is a option like in mudhalvan film…to appoint a chief minister for one day . I think Kamal Hassan should be given one day for caring Tamil Nadu,” he posted.

He added: “Just one day would do . I hope it happens soon. He would take government to next level with his innovative ideas. This is just my wish . Please forgive this child if I said something wrong 🙂 🙂 🙂 :)”

Meanwhile in his post, Kamal said: “”Neighbouring states like Kerala have totally desisted from levying any more state tax on Cinema over and above GST. The film industry requested the CM of Kerala Mr. Pinarayi Vijayan and he through his Finance minister quickly announced that Kerala will not be levying any more taxes on the already beleaguered film business. Karnataka has gone even further to facilitate the well being of the film Industry. Telangana and Andhra are also doing their best for their film industries. It is only Tamil Nadu Govt that has brought it to 30%.”

He said further: Filmmaking in this State has been made difficult deliberately. There are further tortures and systemic corruption that the film Industry has to endure under this regime.

The ‘Ulaga Nayagan’ added: “All factions of the Industry are agitated. I’m trying my best as any sensible individual of the industry to maintain solidarity and not play into the hands of any self-serving and avaricious politician Before Bihar used to be the Nations whipping boy when it came to corruption. Now TN has left Bihar leagues behind. Film Industry is one among the many Industries asphyxiated by the prevailing systemic corruption in the State.”