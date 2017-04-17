Kamal Hassan’s dream realised

Kamal Haasan, who attended the inaugural of G Studios in Chennai on Sundayevening, said that he wanted to start a studio as he felt it was dying.

“After Paramakudy my town was only Studio,” he said, adding that the service of Gopalan (of Gokulam Group, who has started the studio) is a dharmam to the industry.

“Let the Poonamalee High Road become the next Arcot Road,” he said.

In his address, Producers Council president Vishal said, “We welcome G Studios and I feel this is the best.”

“The need of the film industry is a film city and I am glad G Studios have arrived to serve studios in the country now,” he said.

“We are very confident that we shall b a part of this industry. The arrival of G Studios to cater to the needs of film industry is a blessing to the industry,” he said.