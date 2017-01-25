Kamal Haasan slams Subramaian Swamy

Kamal Haasan has come out with a couple of tweets, in which he said ‘sami’. It is said he was referring to Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy who reportedly slammed the Jallikattu protesters and also the actor.

“Hi Samy.AmTamilwallah. CM should have met his people. Politicians includ. MKG. Ceasars humble b4 people .why not CM.Tag it2him frnd,” he said.

Kamal added: “Decided not 2 answer samis insinuations.Take over T.porikkis u R in g8 company.Kamraj Anna Rajaji my father & more மோதி மதித்து விடு பாப்பா.”

In a press meet earlier on Tuesday, Kamal termed the agitation as a symbol of “discontent” and lauded the participants for their “cohesiveness” and maintaining discipline during the week-long stir.

While criticising the police action yesterday, he said it was a mixed bag for the students who hogged the “limelight” for making peaceful protests but also experienced “bloodshed” during the last day of the protests.