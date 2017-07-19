Kamal becomes ‘thalaiva’ of kabaddi

Kamal Haasan gave a sleepless night to the media, fans and political circles, after he tweeted in Tamil indicated that he might enter politics.

But soon, it was revealed that he was talking about his getting roped in as brand ambassador of Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5.

“Namma Ulaga​ Nayagan Dr. @ikamalhaasan joins us as the Brand Ambassador in our grand entry into @ProKabaddi season 5 #NammaMannuNammaGame,” tweeted Tamil Thalaivas.

A statement was released to the media, in which Kamal spoke about how he takes pride in being associated with the sport of kabaddi and a team from his own state.

He also spoke about how kabaddi started in India thousands of years ago and is now popular all in other countries as well.

N. Prasad, who is also the co-owner of the team along with Tendulkar, said that he has always admired the actor for his perseverance and humility during testing times.