Kalaam Salaam Press Release

KALAAM SALAAM, a video song tribute to Late president of India Dr.Abdul kalaam was launched in Chennai. The audio was launched by the ‘Father of green revolution ‘ Professor M.S.Swaminathan in the presence of ‘Kaviperarasu’ Vairamuthu, who had penned the lyrics , Director Vasanth S Sai, who had directed the video album, GRK Reddy, Chairman , Swarnabhoomi Academic institutions, environmentalist Abdul Ghani, Sheik Dawood ,grand son of the departed leader and Gibran, the music composer of the album. Sung by Sid Sriram, and cinematographed by Ekambaram and Bala, the song recalled the fond memories of the “People’s President”. The song was played for the audience who attented the event and received amazing response and standing ovation. The celebrities attended the event recalled their memories and experiences with the great man APJ Abdul kalaam.

Professor MS Swaminathan recalled his earlier days of association with the late President, and lavished praises on Dr. Abdul kalam with few instances that made the audience think and smile instantly.

‘Kavi Perarasu’ Vairamuthu thanked the Goverment of Andhra Pradesh who had honoured Dr.Abdul Kalam as the man of 21st century. He also added that the lyrics of the album were sourced from the wisdom of Abdul Kalam and he had only given it a shape ”

Director Vasanth S Sai, who has had many box office hits into his kitty said ” Dr.Abdul Kalam broke the barrier of North-South divide in India. I was fortunate enough to direct this album ” He also thanked the crew who had worked tireless for the past 15 days to bring the album in time”Music Director Ghibran said “My source of energy and motivation when ever i am down is “Agni Siragugal” a book that was penned by Dr Abdul Kalam. It is indeed the biggest pride of my life to compose for this album”.

GRK Reddy Chairman of Swarnabhoomi Academic institutions welcomed the gathering.