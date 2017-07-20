Kalaam Anthem Press Release

On account of late president of India Dr.APJ Abdul kalaam’s 2nd death anniversary , a video song has been made about the great man. This song has been composed by popular music director Ghibran and directed by Vasanth. Penned by the legendary ‘Kaviperarasu’ Vairamuthu, Sung by the latest sensation Sid Sreeram and Produced by GRK Reddy Chairman Marg group of company, this song will be a mighty tribute to the great man’s outstanding contribution to India as a scientist, nation’s president and a guiding light to the millions of students of India. It is said that the song has come out outstandingly well. Vairamuthu has expressed that this as one of the best he has written in his life so far and it really moved him, to write for one of the greatest citizens India has ever had. Kalam Anthem Initiated by Dr.K.Abdul Ghani, Green Man of India. A memorial has been built in for APJ Abdul kalaam in his native Rameshwaram. The memorial is to be opened on the 27th of July by the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi. This memorial inauguration events is being organised by APJ Abdul kalaam’s grand sons APJ Sheik Saleem, APJ Sheik Dawood and G K Moideen along with social activist Mr.Abdul Ghani.
