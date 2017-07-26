Kajal is shaken and stirred

Kajal Aggarwal is shocked to the core to know that her manager, Puttkar Ronson Joseph, was arrested by by the Excise Department on charges of possessing marijuana.

In a statement, the Thupakki and Jilla actress said, “I am absolutely shocked and appalled about this whole incident with Ronnie.”

She said further: “I’m in zero support of this and any behavior that is detrimental to the hygiene of our society. Having said that, just because I care for people who run errandsfor me does not imply that I can control their personal lives / choices.”

“My parents have always managed my career and wth everyone else from my industry, I share an extremely professional / cordial relationship,” she added.

Kajal also said: “I’m unaware of their whereabouts and activities once their professional duties with regards to me are completed.”

It is to be noted that many Tollywood stars have been summoned by the officials for their alleged links with drug racket.