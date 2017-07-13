Kaala case: Court gives one week time to Rajini

The team of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Kaala, produced by his son-in-law Dhanush’s production company Wunderbar films, has sought one week time from the Madras High Court to reply on plagiarism charges.

When the case by Rajasekaran, alleging that the story of Kaala was his, came up for hearing before fourth additional city civil court, judge Ilangovan wanted to know the response of Rajinikanth, Ranjith and the film’s producer Dhanush.

Lawyers who appeared on behalf of the three said that since all those involved in the film are in currently in Mumbai for shooting, more time is needed to file the response.

Accepting this, the judge gave one more week time and the posted the case to July 20 for further hearing.

Rajasekaran is quoting a 2012 case where he went to court against actor Vikram’s film Kaikalan. “This film was eventually dropped. I have evidence to prove that at that time I had told that I was planning this movie for the superstar.”

He further claimed, “For five years, I had been narrating the Karikaalan story to Sathyanarayana who is close to Rajinikanth. Now I get to know Ranjith is making the same film. I want to fight for my rights.”