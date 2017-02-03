Justice prevails, says Dayanidhi Maran

Former Union Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran, who was discharged from the Aircel-Maxis case, said the cases against him and his brother Kalanithi Maran were fabricated and that he had never misused his power when he was the Minister.

“The case filed on me (by CBI) was on no grounds. Though this case was politically motivated, I resigned my (Minister) post and stated that I will prove my innocence. I have never abused my powers. The judgement reinforces our faith on judiciary”, he said.

“I faced all the troubles over the last six years that were done to me under the name of investigation. Discharging us from the case is a result of being honest. Truth has won,” he said in a statement.

”In Aircel-Maxis case CBI had filed a case against me, my brother Kalanithi Maran and his wife Kavery Kalanithi without any prima facie in Delhi CBI special court”, he said.

”On the basis of this case, the Enforcement Directorate also filed the case against me and my brothers family, and also the companies, the directors of the companies owned by them without any basic evidence”, he said.

Special CBI judge O P Saini said no prima facie case warranting framing of charges against any of these accused was made out on the basis of materials placed on record.