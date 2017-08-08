Jumpcuts Press Release

JC duo Naresh & Hari created a storm on digital videos streaming in Tamil with the inception of ‘Jumpcuts’, They named their channel jumpcuts because of the editing pattern they follow, this channel was started in October 2016. Today it hit a record mark of 500,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Viscomites Hari & Naresh were students of Loyola College. Their videos are contemporary & entertaining to current gen. JC is looked up on as a front runner in the current era of digital video content creation. The copious amount of talents the duo posses have fetched them a good future to look forward to.

Commenting on this achievement, Shahir Muneer, Director of Divo, who is their digital partner, said that, the 500k subscribers is truly an achievement and a big deal for the scale they have reached and in such short span. The milestones was reached in just 10 months and with only 30 videos. Multiple brands/celebs partnered with us or even otherwise in the digital market in South if not India have not seen such scale. The viewership of each video runs into millions which only few top actors in South can guarantee in terms of viewership. And considering its original content, the viewership count from the video is equivalent or more than even some of India’s top creators who make content in Hindi for a wider audience.