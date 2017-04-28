JEE Main 2017 Result declared, Check Now

CBSE released the result today for JEE Main exams conducted in online and offline mode in April 2017. You can check your score card at cbseresults.nic.in by entering your JEE Main Roll Number and date of birth. Based upon your JEE Main 2017 Scores, we can predict your AIR using JEE Main 2017 Rank Predictor tool and make your way to your dream college easy and smooth.

JEE Main Result 2017 is published in form of Score cards comprising scores by test takers in each section (PCM) and overall. Candidates’ All India Rank and category rank in JEE Main 2017 will be released by the board on or before June 30, post successful conduct of JEE Advanced. Based upon the scores in JEE Main 2017 Result and All India Rank, JoSAA will conduct counseling for the admission in National Institutes of Technology, Indian Institutes of Information Technology and other participating institutes. Although, top 220,000 candidates will called for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology. Here’s how you can check your Result:

Go to the official website

Click on the hovered link, “Result Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2017- With Rank”

Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth

Download and save your JEE Main Score Card

What’s next?

All the qualified candidates will be invited to participate in the counselling scheduled post the announcement of All India Rank. As mentioned earlier, the 220,000 qualified candidates will be shortlisted for JEE Advanced exam that is to be conducted on May 21. The Applications for JEE Advanced 2017 are invited at its official website from April 28.

The Counselling for JEE Main qualified candidates will be conducted in multiple rounds starting from first week of June 2018. The mode of counselling will be online on its official website. The process and important dates for counselling will be intimated to candidates through JEE Main and JEE Advanced official website. Counselling will be conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority. However, the counselling for private institute and north-eastern institutes will be conducted by Central Seat Allocation Board.

