Jaya’s doctor denies mysterious claim

Dr Balaji, one of the doctors who treated late chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, has denied taking any money from health minister Vijayabaskar.

He termed as ‘baseless’ and ‘false news’, media reports that he had received Rs five lakh from Vijayabaskar, evidences to which were said to have allegedly surfaced during the IT raids on the latter’s premises on April 7.

In a statement, Dr Balaji, who is the Professor and Head, Department of Minimal Access Surgery, Madras Medical College/Government General Hospital, said “it has been reported in various newspapers and media that the Health Minister gave Rs five lakhs through his Personal Assistant and I had settled the hotel bills”.

“In this connection, I would like to refute the above baseless and false news, which was reported in the media”, he said.

He added: “I have not given any interview to any newspaper or any media on the above issue. I affirm that, I have not received any money either as fee or otherwise, as alleged.”

After one of the documents leaked by the I-T department had his name and Rs 5 lakh against it, reports in a section of the media alleged that the doctor received the money for helping attest Jayalalithaa’s thumb impression on election forms of candidates at Thanjavur and Aravakurichi.

Some reports also quoted him as saying that the money was received to settle hotel bills of Dr Richard Beale, from London Bridge Hospital, who treated Jayalalithaa at Apollo Hospital.