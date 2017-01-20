Jallikattu will be held in a few days: Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam today said he has taken legal advice over ban on bull taming sport Jallikattu, adding that a draft of ordinance has been sent to the Home Ministry.

Panneerselvam, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday, told reporters at New Delhi this morning that the draft Ordinance has been prepared after consulting legal experts and sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

He said the Ordinance would be forwarded to President Pranab Mukherjee. After getting his approval, it would then be sent to Tamil Nadu Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao for his assent.

Once the Governor gives his nod, the Ordinance would be promulgated in one or two days. After the Ordinance to be promulgated with the assistance of the Central government as assured by Modi, Jallikattu would be held in one or two days, he said.

While informing about the ordinance, Panneerselvam urged the protesters to end their agitation over Jallikattu, adding that he had discussion with experts regarding amendments to be enacted on the bull taming sport law by the state.

On Thursday, he told reporters, “We will take steps with the backing of the Centre. You will soon see (the steps). Wait, good will happen.”