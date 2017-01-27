Jallikattu row echoes in Assembly: DMK walks out, CM says anti-socials entered protest

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today said anti-social elements and miscreants had infiltrated Jallikattu protest at Marina with an intention of diverting it, which made the police to disperse the gathering.

He promised that the “evil forces” behind the violence in Chennai on Monday would be identified and brought to book.

Panneerselvam said following the police announcement early on January 23, asking the protesters to leave the Marina beach, about 10,000 of them had dispersed while about 2,000 stayed back.

As the State Assembly met today after two days break, Opposition Leader in the House and DMK working president M K Stalin raised several questions about the violence during the Jallikattu protest on 23 January and asked the Chief Minister to clarify on the issue.

Replying to this, Panneerselvam said that anti-national and anti-social elements did not want the protest to end. ‘Police used minimum force against rioters to safeguard public life and property,’ he added.

“Various organisations and anti-social elements had infiltrated the pro-jallikattu protests (at Marina) with the intention of diverting it,” he said.

The DMK led by Stalin however staged a walkout from the Assembly stating that the Chief Minister did not properly respond to their questions.