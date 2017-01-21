Jallikattu: Centre clears TN’s ordinance

The Central government acted swiftly on Friday night and cleared an ordinance on Jallikattu, paving the way for Tamil Nadu government to promulgate it in an effort to end the protests that have paralysed the state for the last four days.

The development raises hopes that massive public protests in Tamil Nadu could soon end peacefully. The law ministry gave its nod for promulgation of the ordinance.

The home ministry then conveyed the Centre’s approval to the state government, paving the way for promulgation of the ordinance by Tamil Nadu governor Vidyasagar Rao.

Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave said the state government sent the proposal seeking an amendment to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and removal of “bull” from the list of “performing” animals to Home Minister Rajnath Singh and it was shared with other relevant ministries.

Earlier, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told a bench led by Justice Dipak Misra that there were “immense problems” in Tamil Nadu due to the interim ban on Jallikattu and that the circumstances warranted delaying the judgment at least by a week.

“If this court pronounces the judgment in one way or another, it (judgment) would inflame passions…there is already social unrest in the state. The Centre and the state are in talks to find a way out in the matter and our request is that the court should not deliver the judgment and hold back for a while,” submitted the AG.

At this, Justice Misra asked Rohatgi how many days he wanted the judgment to be delayed. “At least for a week,” replied AG. To this, the judge responded: “Okay.”