Jai on cloud nine

After a few postponements Jai’s upcoming flick Enaku Vaaitha Adimaigal has hit the screens today and managed to get positive response.

The film which was originally slated to be released on Pongal, has opened to encouraging reviews today.

The comedy entertainer movie is directed by debutant Mahendran rajaman and is bankrolled by Shan Sudharshan.

The cast also includes Karunakaran, Naan Kadavul Rajendran and Kaali Venkat in pivotal roles while Pranita plays Jai’s love interest in the movie.

At present, Jai is part of films such as Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae and Balloon. He is also happy that his performance in the recently released Chennai 28 sequel was received well.

Though there are many lead actors, the story revolved around the one played by Jai. In the meantime, his long pending Arjunan Kadhali is expected to hit the screens soon.