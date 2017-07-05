ISIS operator held in Chennai, shocking details revealed

Rajasthan police’s anti terrorism squad (ATS) on Tuesday detained a man from Chennai in connection with its probe into a case of funding the terror group ISIS.

A Special Operation Guard (SOG) police team from Rajasthan arrested the 36-year-old man, suspected to be an ISIS supporter, in Chennai on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Haroon Rasheed of Sowcarpet in Chennai, had allegedly transferred funds to ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) bank accounts through an agent in Mumbai. The police team was also checking his possible role in smuggling gold from the northeast.

Rasheed’s name was revealed by Jamil Ahmed, who was arrested in November last year from Sikar in Rajasthan, for allegedly arranging funds for the terror group.

Rajasthan Additional Director General of Police, ATS, SoG (Special Operations Group) Umesh Mishra earlier in the day said Rashid will be interrogated after bringing him from Chennai.

A senior SOG officer said the arrest had been made based on information they got while questioning Mohammad Iqbal, 32, of Mylapore who was arrested on February 23. Iqbal had allegedly played a role in transferring funds to ISIS through an agent in Mumbai, identified as Jameel Ahmed.