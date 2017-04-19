|TEAMS
|MATCH
|WON
|LOST
|TIED
|N/R
|PTS
|RR
|FOR
|AGAINST
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|+1.013
|874/91.1
|856/99.5
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|+0.302
|845/96.5
|841/99.5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|+0.549
|819/95.3
|792/98.4
|Delhi Daredevils
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+1.635
|703/80.0
|571/79.5
|Kings XI Punjab
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|-0.302
|775/93.3
|829/96.3
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-0.747
|966/120.0
|997/113.2
|Rising Pune Supergiant
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|-0.942
|790/99.5
|859/97.0
|Gujarat Lions
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|-1.096
|858/98.0
|885/89.5
