More interesting details about Simbu’s next

Simbu has spilled more beans on his next film. He said that veteran cinematographer Santhosh Sivan has been roped in to crank the camera for the flick.

“Proud & happy to announce @santoshsivan the visionary will be the cinematographer. Thank u sir for believing in me and my vision #Blessed”, he said.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has already started composing background score for the film, which will not have any songs and there won’t be any intermission too.

A few days ago, he announced his next film after the debacle of Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan.

“kettavan kettidil kittidum rajayogam A #SilambarasanTRFilm #YSRmusical @thisisysr “Fall seven times, stand up eight” tittle&details soon.” he posted on his microblogging page.

He added, “NO songs NO interval use the restroom, get your drinks&popcorn before the show.Witness the unwitnessed #SEP2017 release #SilambarasanTRFilm.”

His close friend Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music for the film, which is being directed by Simbu himself.