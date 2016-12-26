Iniyan Sampath launches new party named after Jaya

Iniyan Sampath, younger brother of senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan and son of Dravidian movement stalwart EVK Sampath, has floated a new party called Amma DMK.

Iniyan joined the AIADMK on June 28. Asked what propelled him to quit the AIADMK, Sampath was reported as saying that, “There are many doubts being raised on the demise of Jayalalithaa.”

Many grassroots level workers are upset about this while some second rung leaders of the AIADMK have kept silence.

They may shift their attention to some other opposition parties which are trying to cover them up. For them, Amma DMK has been born.”

Sampath clarified that his party was not launched against VK Sasikala Natarajan, who is being urged by party seniors to become the general secretary of the AIADMK.

However, he admitted that no AIADMK functionary had yet come forward to join the new party