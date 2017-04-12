Iniya replaces Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Remember Varalaxmi Sarathkumar walked out of a Malayalam film titled Akasha Mittayi, alleging that she “can’t work with male chauvinists and manner less prods”.

And now, it has emerged that the actress has been replaced by Ineya of Vaagai Sooda Vaa and Chennaiyil Oru Naal fame.

Meanwhile, the film’s director Samuthirakani has told an online portal that Varalaxmi decided to opt out as she wasn’t happy with the hotel accommodation provided to her. This became an argument and the actress decided not to do the film.

The mvoie in question is the Malayalam remake of Tamil flick Appa. While Samuthirakani wields the megaphone, Jayaram plays the lead role.

In February, Varalaxmi alleged harassment by a top official of a TV channel.

She said in her social media feed that the programming head of a leading TV channel made unwanted overtures to her during an official meeting. When she got the glimpse of his intentions, she said she immediately asked him to get out.

“A common reaction from people, both in the industry and outside when they hear things like this is to say, ‘film industry is like this. You knew so when you joined,” she said.

She added: “Why complain now or act supposed?. My response is this, I didn’t come to the industry to be treated like a piece of meat or to follow the standards of exploitation of women already practised.”