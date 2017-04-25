Infosys Expands Footprint in Eastern Europe – Opens Delivery Center in Croatia

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services, today announced it is strengthening its engineering footprint in Eastern Europe by opening its first office and delivery center(DC) in Karlovac, Croatia.

In line with the company’s strategy to establish global competency centers, offering the best talent in the market and making it available to customers globally, this DC also marks our expansion into Eastern Europe’s established heavy engineering sector. The new facility will meet near-shoring requirements, support engineering clients worldwide, as well as offer R&D services.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Secretary of State, Mario Antonić, emphasised how Infosys’ strategy to enhance its footprint in the region’s established engineering sector is a testament to the local expertise, and by bringing this to organisations across the globe, Infosys DC will also contribute to the growth of research and development activities in Croatia.

Quote

Ravi Kumar S., President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Infosys:

“As part of our strategy to increase geo capabilities, the Karlovac delivery center will deliver value to our global clients, specifically in the Nordics. The focus will be on consolidating consulting, IT and engineering skills in the areas of power generation, design and development of large gas and steam turbines, digital solutions for service and maintenance, and development of advanced engineering software tools. As we continue to invest in developing global competency centers, tapping local talent and scaling those centers, we will be looking to partner with local academic institutions, co-innovate with clients and nurture a partner ecosystem to help develop skilled workforce that will deliver next-generation services.”

The Karlovac facility in Croatia is the latest location across 16 regions in Europe which Infosys has opened as part of its ongoing commitment to client servicing and local job creation.