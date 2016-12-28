INCOME TAX says all rules followed in Rao’s case, Stalin wants CM to speak

Reacting to former chief secretary Rama Mohana Rao’s comments at a press meet in Chennai on Tuesday, a senior Income-Tax official said the raids were conducted as per law.

“Based on documents found in one particular place, a search can be carried out at multiple locations without prior notification”, the official said.

Another official added: “Rao and Sekar Reddy had strong connections and the raids were based on evidence.”

DMK on Tuesday demanded an explanation from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam over Rao’s insistence that he continued to remain on the top post despite being replaced following Income Tax raids at his residence and office.

DMK Treasurer and Opposition Leader M K Stalin said he had sought an explanation from Panneerselvam when the raids were being carried out at Rao’s house and office last week.

Rao questioned the authority by which his chamber at the Secretariat was searched by the Income-Tax department.

“If the former Chief Minister were alive would anyone have had the guts to enter the Chief Secretary’s chamber? Where is the State government? Whose permission did they get?” he asked.